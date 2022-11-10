Australia markets close in 2 hours 15 minutes

  • ALL ORDS

    7,331.40
    +185.70 (+2.60%)
     

  • ASX 200

    7,141.70
    +177.70 (+2.55%)
     

  • AUD/USD

    0.6608
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • OIL

    86.85
    +0.38 (+0.44%)
     

  • GOLD

    1,754.70
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-AUD

    26,029.25
    +1,413.43 (+5.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    401.81
    +20.53 (+5.38%)
     

  • AUD/EUR

    0.6478
    +0.0000 (+0.01%)
     

  • AUD/NZD

    1.0980
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • NZX 50

    11,304.22
    +212.29 (+1.91%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    11,605.96
    +808.40 (+7.49%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,375.34
    +79.09 (+1.08%)
     

  • Dow Jones

    33,715.37
    +1,201.43 (+3.70%)
     

  • DAX

    14,146.09
    +479.77 (+3.51%)
     

  • Hang Seng

    16,964.74
    +883.70 (+5.50%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    28,200.75
    +754.65 (+2.75%)
     
📩 Sign up now:

News that makes you smarter and richer... For free.

Get Fully Briefed with Yahoo Finance, delivered straight to your inbox.

Apple Limits iPhone File-Sharing Tool Used for Protests in China

Mark Gurman
·2-min read

(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. has limited the AirDrop wireless file-sharing feature on iPhones in China after the mechanism was used by protesters to spread images to other iPhone owners.

Most Read from Bloomberg

AirDrop allows the quick exchange of files like images, documents or videos between Apple devices. The latest version -- iOS 16.1.1, released Wednesday -- caps the window in which users can receive files from non-contacts at 10 minutes. The previous options didn’t limit the time involved. Users could choose to get files from everyone, no one or just their contacts.

After the 10-minute period expires, the system reverts to the mode where files can only be received from contacts. That means that individuals won’t be able to get an AirDrop transfer from a stranger without actively turning on the feature in the preceding few minutes. It makes it harder for anyone seeking to distribute content and reach people in a discreet manner.

Apple made the change to AirDrop on iPhones sold in China. The shift came after protesters in the country used the service to spread posters opposing Xi Jinping and the Chinese government. The use of AirDrop to sidestep China’s strict online censorship has been well-documented over the past three years and was highlighted again recently.

Apple didn’t comment on why the change was introduced in China, but said that it plans to roll out the new AirDrop setting globally in the coming year. The idea is to mitigate unwanted file sharing, the company said.

But the Cupertino, California-based tech giant has been criticized in the past for making changes to iPhone features to appease the Chinese government. In one example, the iPhone maker took heat in 2019 for hiding the Taiwanese flag emoji for users in Hong Kong or Macau. It also removed apps for virtual private networks, or VPNs, which are commonly used to circumvent the country’s internet firewall. Many of Apple’s own services are also inaccessible in China -- the world’s biggest smartphone market -- including Apple TV+, the iTunes Store, paid podcasts, Apple Books and Apple Arcade.

China faces a mounting challenge in quelling social discontent. Anti-government slogans emerged in cities such as Beijing last month ahead of a key communist party meeting. During pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, activists used AirDrop to spread their political demands. China vowed to stick with its stringent Covid Zero policy over the weekend, crushing hopes that Beijing may ease the controls following its party congress.

The AirDrop feature has been controversial since its iPhone debut with iOS 7 in 2013, as it’s also been used inappropriately in settings outside of China. There have been multiple reports over the last year of flights being delayed or canceled due to airplane passengers sending false terrorism threats or pornographic images to other people on board.

--With assistance from Philip Glamann and Gao Yuan.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Latest stories

  • Lyft-backed plan to fund electric cars flops in California

    California voters shot down a plan to make electric vehicles more affordable for some residents, dealing a blow to Lyft and the EV industry alike. Proposition 30 would have taxed residents making more than $2 million a year to subsidize electric cars and public charging stations as well as funded wildfire prevention programs. 30's primary backer was Lyft, which paid more than $48 million to support the would-be wealth tax.

  • Sequoia Capital marks its FTX investment down to zero dollars

    Sequoia Capital just marked down to zero the value of its stake in the cryptocurrency exchange FTX -- a stake that accounted for a minor percentage of Sequoia's capital but as of last week likely represented among the most sizable unrealized gains in the venture firm's 50-year history. When Sequoia invested in the Series B round of FTX in July 2021, the high-flying, Bahamas-based outfit was valued at $18 billion. In January of this year, FTX raised a $400 million in Series C round that brought its total funding to $2 billion and its valuation to a breathtaking $32 billion.

  • Apple Taps Facebook Veteran as Information Chief After Departures

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. has hired a startup founder and former Facebook executive to run its information systems group after departures in that department, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible If Cash Burn Doesn’t StopSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysUS Inflation Slows More Than Forecast, Gives Fed Downshift RoomStocks Skyrocket in Best Pos

  • Apple limits AirDrop 'Everyone' option to 10 minutes in China

    Apple is restricting the "Everyone" option in AirDrop to 10 minutes on iPhones purchased in mainland China, according to online user reports. Apple says it is improving the AirDrop experience by automatically reverting the receiving setting back to "Contacts Only" after 10 minutes to help mitigate unwanted file sharing. Apple says it plans to bring this capability to users globally in the coming year.

  • Origin Energy fields $18.4b takeover bid

    A leading alternative asset manager has lobbed an $18.4 billion tentative takeover offer for Origin Energy.

  • ASX up, stamp duty ditched and 5 other things to start your day

    Electric vehicle owners will be able to charge up more often in NSW, and today we pause to remember. This is your Friday morning wrap.

  • One change could slash $335k off cost of buying a home

    Aussies looking to enter the property market should consider how much space they really need, with new data showing drastic price differences for bedrooms. Here’s how much you could save.

  • Stamp duty or land tax: What first home buyers can expect

    From tomorrow, NSW home buyers can choose between paying stamp duty or an ongoing land tax. So, which option is better?

  • Millions of Aussies missing out on $65 billion

    Millions of Aussies have more than four weeks of annual leave owing, new research has found.

  • Sad truth behind the 1 million Aussies taking a second job

    The number of Aussies taking a second job has reached a record high. But the rising cost of living is hitting workers in these sectors more than others.

  • Bill shock: Simple way Aussies can save $668

    The number of energy providers has dwindled, leaving Aussies with less competition, but there are still ways to save on your bills. Here’s the cheapest energy provider in your state.

  • How Aussies can get a $1,968 cash boost in 5 minutes

    Aussies with money in the bank could be missing out on thousands of dollars every year. Here’s how you can change that in five minutes.

  • Man arrested for $130,000 Centrelink fraud: ‘Scumbag’

    A 34-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly rorting more than $130,000 in COVID-19 support payments. This is what we know.

  • ASX down, Medibank ransom revealed and 6 other things to start your day

    The Greens have revealed a plan to slash energy bills, and what the heck are Octopuses doing? This is your Thursday morning wrap.

  • Lew scores board pick as Myer sales soar

    Solomon Lew's pick for a board seat at department store Myer doesn't see the retailer being sold off, despite the billionaire seizing an ever-growing stake in the business.Myer's former managing director, Terry McCartney, will return to the company with the backing of Mr Lew's Premier Investments after the board declined to support his appointment.

  • The end of working from home: The good, the bad and the ugly

    The days of flexible work could be coming to an end. So, should your boss force you back into the office?

  • CBA’s surprise RBA interest rate call: ‘One more hike then hold’

    The Commonwealth Bank has predicted that interest rates will stop rising much sooner than anticipated. This is what it’s forecasting.

  • Centrelink recipients warned: 'Refund in process'

    Aussies on Centrelink have been warned of a new phishing scam that tries to steal your details. Here’s what to look for.

  • Serious Optus warning over 'free Equifax subscription'

    Aussies have been told to watch out for scam messages claiming to offer a free Equifax subscription. Here’s the latest one to avoid.